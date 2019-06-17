'Not paying bills is so liberating'

Video

The government has proposed reducing UK greenhouse gas emissions to almost zero by 2050, under a new plan to tackle climate change.

The Watkinson family live self sufficiently in Pembrokeshire, providing a glimpse of changes we may all need to make.

They take us on a tour of their property, which has a manual washing machine and a spare room in a car.

