Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside the lab where they study the deadly animal diseases
The Pirbright Institute in Surrey studies some of the world's most deadly viruses such as African Swine Fever and Foot and Mouth.
The BBC was shown the extensive steps scientists take to make sure nothing escapes.
Video Journalist: Laura Foster
Largest world stock of animal-killing virus destroyed by UK lab
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-48644186/inside-the-lab-where-they-study-the-deadly-animal-diseasesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window