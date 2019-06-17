Media player
What happens beneath Greenland's ice?
Scientists from Cardiff University head to Greenland this week to trial new sensors that can be placed under the 2km-thick ice sheet. The instruments, dubbed "Cryoeggs", are designed to give researchers unique information on the way glaciers slide towards the ocean. Dr Liz Bagshaw spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
