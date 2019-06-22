How recyclable is your food shop?

Video

New research suggests almost half of packaging used by major UK supermarkets can't be easily recycled or recycled at all.

Food is wrapped in packaging to make it last longer but a consumer group says that a lot of it is unnecessary, that more sustainable materials should be used and that recycling labels should be simpler.

Which? looked at the most popular items bought every week in British supermarkets – things like bread, bacon and salad - and after studying the packaging for these items, they found that only 52% could be placed in household recycling bins.

The British Retail Consortium, which represents the supermarkets, says its members are working hard to ensure all packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable.

Video by Laura Foster and Bella McShane