The link between manure and beer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CO2 and how it links manure and fizzy drinks

Scientists from round the world are meeting in Germany to discuss how to money can be made from carbon dioxide.

The aim is to transform some of the CO2 that’s overheating the planet into products to benefit humanity instead.

While the technology may not solve climate change, they insist it will help a little.

BBC Environment Analyst Roger Harrabin looks at one scheme which links horse manure and fizzy drinks.

  • 24 Jun 2019