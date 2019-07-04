'AI is a new form of life'

Video

Once described as "the most important and original scientific thinker in the world", James Lovelock is still a hugely influential environmental thinker - and he's about to celebrate his 100th birthday.

In the 1960s he was a campaigning eco-pioneer and now he’s a firm advocate of nuclear power.

The BBC’s Mishal Husain went to meet him at his home, as his new book Novacene: The Coming Age of Hyperintelligence was published.