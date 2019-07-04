'AI is a new form of life'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
James Lovelock on the future of AI and climate change
Once described as "the most important and original scientific thinker in the world", James Lovelock is still a hugely influential environmental thinker - and he's about to celebrate his 100th birthday.
In the 1960s he was a campaigning eco-pioneer and now he’s a firm advocate of nuclear power.
The BBC’s Mishal Husain went to meet him at his home, as his new book Novacene: The Coming Age of Hyperintelligence was published.
-
04 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-48858692/james-lovelock-on-the-future-of-ai-and-climate-changeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window