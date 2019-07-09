How is the rainforest helping to limit global warming?
Climate change: How important is the rainforest in limiting global warming?

Billions of leaves in the Amazon rainforest take in carbon dioxide – a gas which contributes to global warming. So does deforestation cause a rise in global temperatures?

Erika Berenguer is a scientist at the Oxford Environmental Change Institute. She's been studying the same patch of trees in the Amazon for ten years.

