'South Africa is waiting for the Bloodhound'

The Bloodhound supersonic car will conduct high-speed trials in October this year. The rejuvenated team says it now has the financial underpinning to run the vehicle at 500-600mph. This should provide engineers with the technical data they need to send Bloodhound through the sound barrier to break the land speed record in 2020. New team owner Ian Warhurst spoke about the preparations with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.