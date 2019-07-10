Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'South Africa is waiting for the Bloodhound'
The Bloodhound supersonic car will conduct high-speed trials in October this year. The rejuvenated team says it now has the financial underpinning to run the vehicle at 500-600mph. This should provide engineers with the technical data they need to send Bloodhound through the sound barrier to break the land speed record in 2020. New team owner Ian Warhurst spoke about the preparations with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
10 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window