What do you feel when you watch this?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How a fake hand test can help the study of empathy
British scientists are looking for people with a rare condition called mirror-touch synesthesia, as it could help them to better understand empathy. Here's how - and why it's important.
-
10 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-48928892/how-a-fake-hand-test-can-help-the-study-of-empathyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window