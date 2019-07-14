Media player
Reef rescue: Could this robot help save corals?
The world’s coral reefs are in trouble - pollution and rising sea temperatures have seen vast areas damaged.
But could this submersible robot, which can deliver millions of coral larvae to damaged reef systems, help restore them?
The BBC Travel Show finds out more.
14 Jul 2019
