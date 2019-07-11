Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The twists and turns of Iceberg A68
It's two years since the monster block of ice known as A68 broke free from Antarctica. Satellites show the world's biggest berg has spun around in the waters of the Weddell Sea and is now moving north along the White Continent's peninsula. For a while, it seemed the 160km-long frozen mass had become stuck on a section of shallow seafloor. But it's since picked up the pace. This satellite movie covers the period from January 2018 to July 2019.
11 Jul 2019
