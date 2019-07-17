How far does our plastic waste stretch?

Media player
Plastic pollution: Could a year's waste circle the Earth four times?
So much plastic is thrown away every year that it could circle the Earth four times.
This is claim is a claim commonly made on environmental websites - but is it true?
Reality Check investigates.
Video by Nadeem Shad
17 Jul 2019
