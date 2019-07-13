Blast-off for Russian rocket carrying telescope

Media player
Spektr-RG: Blast-off for Russian rocket with X-ray telescope
The Spektr-RG telescope - a joint venture with Germany designed to map X-rays across the entire sky - has launched from Baikonur in Kazakhstan.
It is one of the most significant Russian space science missions in the post-Soviet era.
Researchers say it will help them trace the large-scale structure of the Universe.
13 Jul 2019
