How Iceland helped astronauts reach the Moon

Video

It is 50 years since the Apollo 11 astronauts landed on the Moon but few people realise the role played by Iceland in helping get them there.

In the early 1960s Nasa scientists searched the world to find a training landscape that resembled the Moon and decided the lunar landscape was strikingly similar to the lava desert just outside Húsavík, a quiet fishing community on Iceland’s northern coast.

BBC Travel Show's Cat Moh went to find out more.

From BBC Travel: How Iceland helped humans reach the Moon