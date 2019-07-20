Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The final 13 minutes before the Moon landing
The minutes before landing were tense, as fuel ran low and connections frequently dropped out between the lunar module, Eagle, and mission control. Relive the tense moments as Neil Armstrong manually piloted Eagle towards the surface of the Moon.
Join us on Saturday 20 July at 18:45 GMT (19:45 BST) as we count down the final 13-minute descent and experience a new perspective on the people who took us to the Moon.
-
20 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-49023834/the-final-13-minutes-before-the-moon-landingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window