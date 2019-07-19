Media player
Apollo 11: Few indoor loos, but there was a man on the Moon
Fifty years ago James Burke, Magnus Magnusson and Cliff Michelmore were the presenters leading the BBC's coverage of the Moon landing.
In the week prior to the landing, James clocked up 22 hours of broadcasting.
And on the night of 20 July, he and his co-presenters had to fill five hours of live television, only receiving pictures from Apollo 11 when it actually landed on the Moon.
19 Jul 2019
