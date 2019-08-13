Greta's zero carbon journey across the Atlantic
Greta Thunberg's zero carbon journey to climate change conference

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg will spend two weeks travelling across the North Atlantic on a boat with no toilets, kitchens or privacy.

Greta has stopped flying due to environmental reasons, but is due to attend a crucial climate change conference in New York.

She told the BBC that travelling by boat sends a signal that "the climate change crisis is a real thing".

Electricity on the boat will solely come from wind turbines and solar panels, meaning the journey has a zero carbon footprint.

