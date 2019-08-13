Greta's zero carbon journey across the Atlantic

Media player
Greta Thunberg's zero carbon journey to climate change conference
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg will spend two weeks travelling across the North Atlantic on a boat with no toilets, kitchens or privacy.
Greta has stopped flying due to environmental reasons, but is due to attend a crucial climate change conference in New York.
She told the BBC that travelling by boat sends a signal that "the climate change crisis is a real thing".
Electricity on the boat will solely come from wind turbines and solar panels, meaning the journey has a zero carbon footprint.
13 Aug 2019
