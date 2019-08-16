Media player
Flying through the inside of a cell
Scientists have created an image which zooms in to a tiny section inside a cell.
The green package contains thin yellow tubes of a clotting agent called 'von Willebrand' factor, ready to use when the body bleeds.
The researchers have been able to get pictures inside the package showing how it is held together as they fly though the package.
Again not a simulation - it's the real thing.
16 Aug 2019
