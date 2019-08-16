Wheel clamping flu

Video

This is not an animation but a colour-enhanced part of an actual flu virus.

This hot of the scientific press video shows for the first time its detailed machinery.

The ball at the bottom is the glue that attaches it to the rest of the flu virus; the spike at the top is the part that pierces the body's cells and then infects them.

But this one has been immobilised by the three blobs above the bottom one, which are part of the immune system.

In this instance, the virus has been wheel-clamped by the body's natural defences but it gives researchers new ideas about how to develop drugs that work in the same way.

(Credit Donald Benton/Francis Crick Institute, London/Nature).