3D scanner detects pigs' emotions

Farmers could soon get a better understanding of how pigs are feeling thanks to artificial intelligence.

The technology, which is in its early stages, scans the animals' faces to try and identify whether an animal is stressed or happy.

Scientists at the Bristol Robotics Laboratory say farmers have a moral obligation to enhance the welfare of animals, but add that happy animals also require fewer antibiotics, steroids and food.

It's thought the system could be used on other animals too in the future.

The BBC's been to Scotland's Rural College where they're taking photographs of their pigs as part of the project.

