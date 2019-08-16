Extinction Rebellion plans more mass disturbances

Video

Roger Hallam, the co-founder of the environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion says more disturbances are planned for London.

“This October thousands of people will come to the streets of London and they will stay in the streets of London... You will see mass disturbances. It will be non-violent, it will be respectful and it will be disruptive," he told BBC Hardtalk Stephen Sackur.

Extinction Rebellion wants governments to declare a "climate and ecological emergency" and take immediate action to address climate change.

Its biggest protests in the UK were in April, when activists brought some of London's busiest routes to a standstill over 11 days. Protests have also taken place in other UK cities and countries.

Watch the full interview on BBC iPlayer (UK only)