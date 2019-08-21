What to do with your old phone
Ready to upgrade? What to do about your old phone

Most people like a phone upgrade but your unwanted devices often contain a wealth of natural materials that the planet is running out of.

As well as metals like gold and platinum, some phones contain tantalum which can be used in medical devices like hearing aids and pace makers.

So what can you do to help save some of those materials?

The BBC's science and environment correspondent Victoria Gill reports.

