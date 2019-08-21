Sub dive reveals Titanic decay
Sub dive reveals Titanic wreck is deteriorating

The first people to dive down to the Titanic in nearly 15 years say it is deteriorating.

Over the course of five sub dives, an international team of deep-sea explorers surveyed the wreck.

While some parts of the sunken ship were in surprisingly good condition, other features have been lost to the sea.

