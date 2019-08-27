Sailing through an ocean of volcanic rocks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sailing through an ocean of volcanic rocks

Sailors Tom Whitehead and Shannon Lenz recall their encounter with a 'pumice raft' - the size of 20,000 football fields - near Tonga.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Aug 2019