Engineers in UK complete Mars rover

Assembly of the rover Europe and Russia plan to send to the Red Planet next year is complete. Engineers at Airbus in Stevenage, UK, displayed the finished vehicle on Tuesday ahead of its shipment to France for testing. Called "Rosalind Franklin" after the British DNA pioneer, the six-wheeled robot will search for life on Mars. It's due for launch in July 2020. The landing on the Red Planet is targeted for March 2021.

