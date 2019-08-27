Test programme awaits 'Rosalind Franklin' rover

Video

A series of tests awaits the newly assembled rover Europe and Russia will send to Mars next year. The Rosalind Franklin robot will spend the next three-to-four months checking it can withstand the rigours of spaceflight and operation on the Red Planet. There are key rehearsals also upcoming for the parachute system that has been designed to slow the rover's descent to Mars' surface. European Space Agency project manager Pietro Baglioni spoke to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos about the vehicle's completion and its troublesome parachute system.

