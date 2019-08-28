Media player
SpaceX 'Starhopper' makes minute-long jump
The American rocket company SpaceX conducted a successful flight of its "Starhopper" testbed on Tuesday. The vehicle lifted 150m into the air, moved sideways and then gently put itself back down onto the ground. Starhopper is part of an effort to develop a new engine that will burn liquid methane in contrast to the kerosene in the firm's current engines.
28 Aug 2019
