Will a woman set foot on the Moon soon?
Nasa's Artemis programme plans to send astronauts to explore the Moon's south pole region by 2024. Artemis is the name of Apollo's twin sister and the goddess of the Moon in Greek mythology. Nasa also aims to build a new space station close to the Moon called Gateway that will act as a staging point for deep space exploration and lunar missions.
Digital producer: Jack Burgess
CrowdScience from BBC World Service
03 Sep 2019
