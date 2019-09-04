Media player
Greenland's rapidly vanishing glaciers
BBC science editor David Shukman went back to the same spot on the Sermilik glacier, in southern Greenland, that he visited in 2004.
The glacier has thinned by 100m in 15 years.
Researchers say they're "astounded" by the acceleration in melting and fear for the future of cities on coasts around the world.
04 Sep 2019
