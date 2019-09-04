Tsunami hazards from volcanoes 'underestimated'

Video

The scale of the tsunami hazard from volcanoes that collapse into the sea has been underestimated, according to a new study. Dr Rebecca Williams and colleagues examined satellite images of Anak Krakatau which saw its western flank fall into the ocean last December to generate large waves that then inundated coastlines in Java and Sumatra. Her team concluded that the volume of material that produced the tsunami was actually relatively small. She spoke with Rhod Sharp on BBC 5Live's Up All Night Programme.

Read more: Anak Krakatau: Volcano's tsunami trigger was 'relatively small'