'It's scary to see the ice melting'
Video

Three young Greenlanders witnessing the ice caps melting have expressed worry about the impact that would make on other countries.

Scientists researching the Greenland ice sheet say this summer‘s melting has raised the level of the oceans, adding that the rate of melting is accelerating and will increasingly threaten millions of people living in coastal cities and low-lying areas around the world.

  • 05 Sep 2019
