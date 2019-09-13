Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The greenhouse gas 23,500 times worse than CO2
Adam Twine operates a green energy farm with a mission to combat climate change.
But he's only recently discovered a substance used on the farm to prevent electrical overloads is an extremely potent greenhouse gas.
Read more: Electrical industry's 'dirty secret' boosts warming
13 Sep 2019
