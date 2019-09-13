The greenhouse gas 23,500 times worse than CO2
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The greenhouse gas 23,500 times worse than CO2

Adam Twine operates a green energy farm with a mission to combat climate change.

But he's only recently discovered a substance used on the farm to prevent electrical overloads is an extremely potent greenhouse gas.

Read more: Electrical industry's 'dirty secret' boosts warming

  • 13 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Preston’s lonely climate change warrior