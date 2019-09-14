What's not to like about wasps?
They get a bad press compared with bees and beetles, but wasps are truly remarkable creatures. And they have no greater champion than Dr Gavin Broad, the principal curator in charge of insect collections at London's Natural History Museum. He showed our science correspondent Jonathan Amos some of the institution's many specimens.

