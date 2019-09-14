Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's not to like about wasps?
They get a bad press compared with bees and beetles, but wasps are truly remarkable creatures. And they have no greater champion than Dr Gavin Broad, the principal curator in charge of insect collections at London's Natural History Museum. He showed our science correspondent Jonathan Amos some of the institution's many specimens.
-
14 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window