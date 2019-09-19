'Largest Arctic polar expedition ever undertaken'
'Largest Arctic polar expedition ever undertaken'

Germany is going to embed its Polarstern research ship in Arctic sea-ice for a year-long study of the climate. International teams will join the venture. Prof Julienne Stroeve from University College London will be among them. She spoke with Adam Rutherford on BBC Radio 4's Inside Science programme.

