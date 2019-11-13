Could digging up the seabed help save the planet?
Video

Scientists are looking at what would happen if we were to dig up the ocean floor for metals.

They're particularly interested in cobalt, which is a prime ingredient of the rechargeable batteries found in phones and electric cars.

As more and more of us choose to move away from fossil fuels, the demand for cobalt is even greater.

But what damage could mining the seabed do to marine life?

Video by Laura Foster

