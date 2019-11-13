Could digging up the seabed help save the planet?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could digging up the ocean floor help save the planet?
Scientists are looking at what would happen if we were to dig up the ocean floor for metals.
They're particularly interested in cobalt, which is a prime ingredient of the rechargeable batteries found in phones and electric cars.
As more and more of us choose to move away from fossil fuels, the demand for cobalt is even greater.
But what damage could mining the seabed do to marine life?
Video by Laura Foster
-
13 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-49773851/could-digging-up-the-ocean-floor-help-save-the-planetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window