Climate protests in cities across the world

Climate strike: Protests in cities across the world
Millions of people have been protesting across the world, calling for action to tackle climate change.
The rallies for "climate strike" day have been led by schoolchildren and was sparked by teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg.
20 Sep 2019
