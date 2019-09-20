Climate protests in cities across the world
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Climate strike: Protests in cities across the world

Millions of people have been protesting across the world, calling for action to tackle climate change.

The rallies for "climate strike" day have been led by schoolchildren and was sparked by teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg.

  • 20 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'I'm here to step up and say no more'