Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Forum satellite will investigate how Earth warms
Europe will launch a satellite to obtain a high-resolution view of Earth's greenhouse effect. The Forum mission will carry a spectrometer to sense the far-infrared radiation coming up off the Earth. It's in this long wavelength portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that water vapour and carbon dioxide absorb energy very efficiently, warming the planet in the process. Dr Helen Brindley from Imperial College London is a leading figure on the mission team. She spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
24 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-49811239/forum-satellite-will-investigate-how-earth-warmsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window