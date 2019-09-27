Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greta Thunberg: 'It felt like I was the only one'
Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, talks about what motivates her to take her message to the world.
-
27 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-49855986/greta-thunberg-it-felt-like-i-was-the-only-oneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window