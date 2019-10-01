Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bloodhound trials will test design assumptions
The British-led Bloodhound supersonic car is virtually ready to start its high-speed trials. The vehicle is due to leave its Gloucestershire base in the next fortnight to be air freighted to South Africa's Northern Cape. Bloodhound has been built to break the existing land speed record of 763mph (1,228km/h). Chief engineer Mark Chapman explained the purpose of the upcoming trials on Hakskeen Pan where the car will be taken to about 600mph. He spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
01 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-49891575/bloodhound-trials-will-test-design-assumptionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window