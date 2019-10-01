Bloodhound supersonic car 'clears its throat'
Engineers are preparing the Bloodhound land speed record car ahead of high-speed trials in South Africa. One key final test is the "dry crank". This involves spinning up the jet engine's turbine to the required starting speed where power begins to be generated for the car. The dry crank tells the team that the jet engine and all its ancillary systems are correctly installed.

