The village that confiscates plastic
The Himalayan village that confiscates single-use plastics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to stop using single-use plastic across the country.

While many Indian cities are struggling to deal with plastic waste, one Himalayan village has shown the way in dealing with the problem.

Lachun, in the northeastern state of Sikkim, has successfully banned single-use plastic and showcases eco-friendly alternatives.

Video by Vikas Pandey and Anshul Verma

  • 02 Oct 2019
