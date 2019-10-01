Media player
Scientists catalogue Earth's total carbon store
There are 1.85 billion, billion tonnes of carbon on Earth, nearly all of it held beneath the surface. The number comes from the Deep Carbon Observatory project which has assessed the reservoirs and fluxes of carbon now and through geological history. One of its researchers, Prof Marie Edmonds from Cambridge University, spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
01 Oct 2019
