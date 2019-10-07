Milky Way explosion detected by Hubble telescope

Video

The Hubble observatory has found evidence of a cataclysmic flare that punched its way out of our galaxy about 3.5 million years ago. Australian scientists used the space telescope to detect the imprint of the ancient explosion in a trail of gas some 200,000 light-years from the heart of the Milky Way.

Video courtesy: James Josephides / ASTRO 3D

