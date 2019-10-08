Cosmic discoveries earn scientists Nobel Prize
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Scientists behind major cosmic finds named as Nobel winners

The Nobel Prize in physics has this year been awarded to three scientists who have made major cosmic discoveries.

The winners, James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz were named at a ceremony in Stockholm on Tuesday, where their work on planets and the Big Bang earned them the prestigious prize.

  • 08 Oct 2019
Go to next video: How do you pick a Nobel Prize winner?