Antarctica's Emperor Penguins could be in real difficulty come the end of the century if the climate warms as expected, say scientists. The birds rear their young on sea-ice, and if this platform is greatly curtailed, as the models project, then it's likely to put the animals' numbers into steep decline. Dr Phil Trathan is the head of conservation biology at the British Antarctic Survey. He spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

