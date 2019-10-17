How plastic bags were supposed to help the planet

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plastic pollution: how plastic bags could help save the planet
The plastic carrier bag has become something of a symbol for the problems caused by plastic pollution.
But according to the family of the man who created it, Sten Gustaf Thulin, his design was supposed to help the planet and he'd be shocked and upset to see what it's become.
The Thulin family make no money from the sale of the bags.
BBC Environment Reporter Laura Foster explains how these bags were supposed improved the planet and why paper and cotton bags can actually be worse for the environment than plastic ones that are recycled.
-
17 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-50043369/plastic-pollution-how-plastic-bags-could-help-save-the-planetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window