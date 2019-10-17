How plastic bags were supposed to help the planet
The plastic carrier bag has become something of a symbol for the problems caused by plastic pollution.

But according to the family of the man who created it, Sten Gustaf Thulin, his design was supposed to help the planet and he'd be shocked and upset to see what it's become.

The Thulin family make no money from the sale of the bags.

BBC Environment Reporter Laura Foster explains how these bags were supposed improved the planet and why paper and cotton bags can actually be worse for the environment than plastic ones that are recycled.

