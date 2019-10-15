Why Romania is importing waste
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why Romania is importing waste from abroad

Romania is drowning in waste and most of the landfills are overflowing.

The recycling companies in charge of reprocessing the country's waste are at risk of not producing enough. This has driven those companies to import selected waste from countries like Britain.

BBC correspondent Nick Thorpe has visited one of those sites.

  • 15 Oct 2019
Go to next video: What you can and can't recycle in your food shop