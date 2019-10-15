Media player
Why Romania is importing waste from abroad
Romania is drowning in waste and most of the landfills are overflowing.
The recycling companies in charge of reprocessing the country's waste are at risk of not producing enough. This has driven those companies to import selected waste from countries like Britain.
BBC correspondent Nick Thorpe has visited one of those sites.
15 Oct 2019
