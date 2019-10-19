‘I see women being on Mars just as much as men’

Video

Next year, Nasa will send a mission to Mars. The woman in charge of making the helicopter that will be sent there – which is set to become the first aircraft to fly on another planet – is MiMi Aung.

At 16, MiMi travelled alone from Myanmar to the US for access to education. She is now one of the lead engineers at Nasa.

We find out what it's like being a woman in space exploration, and why her mum is her biggest inspiration.

