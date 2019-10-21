Black hole scientist bounces back from trolling

Video

Scientist Dr Katie Bouman, 29, was a key leader on the team that captured the first ever image of a black hole earlier this year.

The celebratory image she posted online ended up on the receiving end of misogynistic trolling - but her team rallied round to support her.

A video by Angelica Casas and Lu Yang for BBC 100 Women.

