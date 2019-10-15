Could bug burgers help save the planet?

Video

Insects are increasingly being promoted as an alternative protein source which produces lower greenhouse gas emissions than meat.

But could consumers really stomach burgers made from bugs?

One family blind taste-tested four burgers - a traditional veggie burger, a soya burger, a hi-tech meat substitute and a burger made from mealworms. What was their verdict?

